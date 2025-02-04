The Sims and The Sims 2 with all DLC and graphics improvements released

The dataminers’ predictions came true: in honor of the 25th anniversary of the release of the first part of the cult series The Sims, Electronic Arts has presented updated versions of two iconic games.

Two collections – The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection – became available in the digital stores Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as for subscribers of the EA Play service. They included the original games along with all released add-ons. The developers made minor technical improvements, but no radical changes to the gameplay were announced.

The Sims: Legacy Collection

Livin’ Large

House Party

Hot Date

Vacation

Unleashed

Superstar

Makin’ Magic

Throwback Fit Kit (для The Sims 4)

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection

University

Nightlife

Open for Business

Pets

Seasons

Bon Voyage

FreeTime

Apartment Life

Holiday Party Pack

Family Fun Stuff

Glamour Life Stuff

Celebration Stuff

Happy Holiday Stuff

H&M Fashion Stuff

Teen Style Stuff

Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

Mansion & Garden Stuff

Grunge Revival Kit (для The Sims 4)

The cost of the sets is:

The Sims: Legacy Collection — $19.99;

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection — $29.99;

25th Birthday Bundle — $39.99.

The developers do not call the re-releases of The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection either remasters or remakes, but many fans of the franchise expected more from the anniversary release.

Like most modern releases from Electronic Arts, the new editions have been harshly criticized. The Sims: Legacy Collection received 65% positive reviews on Steam, while The Sims 2: Legacy Collection – only 55%.

Players are unhappy with the fact that the first part is presented practically unchanged, without significant technical improvements, but is offered for a significant amount. Moreover, some users have found the game unstable and regularly crashes.

The situation with The Sims 2: Legacy Collection turned out to be even worse. In addition to the lack of serious updates, the re-release turned out to be less optimized than the 2004 original. The game has old bugs, new ones, and a poor adaptation to modern systems. The dissatisfaction of gamers is exacerbated by the fact that the re-release is being sold for $30, despite the technical problems.

One reviewer on Steam briefly expressed the general opinion of players about the re-release, describing it as disappointing.