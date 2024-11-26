The seven-seat SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 received an electric motor and a range of up to 620 km

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 9, a three-row electric SUV based on the E-GMP platform. Measuring 5,060mm long, the car is a direct competitor to the Kia EV9 and is one of the most anticipated offerings in the large electric vehicle segment.

Configurations and specifications

All versions of the Ioniq 9 are equipped with a 110.3 kWh battery with fast charging capabilities (10–80% in 24 minutes at a 350 kW station). Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) is also available to power external devices.

Long Range RWD: One motor on the rear axle (214 hp, 350 Nm).

Range up to 620 km (WLTP) on 19-inch wheels.

0–100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. Long Range AWD: Front motor added (94 hp, 255 Nm).

Improved dynamics: 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Performance AWD: Two motors with 214 hp each each, total power – 428 hp.

Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Maximum speed is 200 km/h.

Design and Aerodynamics

The Ioniq 9 has a futuristic look inspired by the SEVEN concept. Signature Parametric Pixel LED headlights add a unique style. Optional cameras instead of mirrors reduce the drag coefficient to 0.259. The traditional antenna has been replaced with receivers built into the glass.

The body can be chosen in one of 16 colors, and the wheels are offered from 19 to 21 inches.

Interior and technology

Spacious interior with a wheelbase of 3,130 mm is finished with environmentally friendly materials, including recycled plastic, wool fabric and eco-leather.

Digital interior : A curved screen combines the instrument panel and multimedia (12 inches each). A Bose audio system with 14 speakers is available.

: A curved screen combines the instrument panel and multimedia (12 inches each). A Bose audio system with 14 speakers is available. Interior configurations: 6 or 7 seats. The second row of seats can be rotated, like in the Kia EV9.

Advanced safety features include collision avoidance, lane control, exit warning and 10 airbags.

Prices and sales start

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will go on sale in the first half of 2025. The first markets are South Korea and the USA, later the model will be available in Europe.

Indicative prices: