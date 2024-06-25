The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor with a 34-inch screen and 175 Hz support costs 1,068 euros25.06.24
Samsung has expanded its line of Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitors by introducing a new model with a 34-inch screen and model number LS34DG850.
The novelty debuted in France and is equipped with an OLED panel with a 4K resolution (3440×1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 175 Hz. Other specifications have not yet been revealed, but it is likely that they will be similar to the Odyssey OLED G9 (49-inch) and Odyssey OLED G6 (27-inch) models.
You can buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor at a price of 1,068 euros.
