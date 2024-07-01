The Oppo A60 smartphone with an impact-resistant case, IP54 protection and a Snapdragon 680 chip costs from UAH 7,999 in Ukraine01.07.24
Oppo announced a new A-series smartphone in Ukraine – Oppo A60. The device has a shock-resistant body with MIL-STD810H military standard protection and IP54 certification, making it water-resistant. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 950 nits, which supports Splash Touch technology for use with wet hands.
The Oppo A60 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the device from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.
The smartphone has a side fingerprint scanner, an NFC module, a 50 MP + 2 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Oppo A60 runs on the Android 14 operating system, its thickness is 7.68 mm, and its weight is 186 g.
Oppo A60 is already available for purchase in Ukraine in two versions:
- Oppo A60, 8+128 GB – UAH 7,999
- Oppo A60, 8+256 GB – UAH 8,999
