The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone received a 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24 GB of RAM at a price of $440-60001.07.24
The OnePlus company held a presentation in China on June 27, where it presented new gadgets, including the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The smartphone’s cameras include a 50MP main camera with OIS, as well as 8MP and 2MP modules, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The 6100 mAh battery supports fast charging at 100 W. The device has a passive cooling system with a heat dissipation area of 9126 mm², which improves cooling by 36% compared to the previous model and improves thermal conductivity by 70%. The smartphone has IP65 protection, as well as support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will go on sale in China on July 3 and will be available in Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Silver. The smartphone will be available in four memory variants:
- 12+256 GB – $440
- 16+256 GB – $481
- 16+512 GB – $522
- 24GB+1TB – $605
Whether the novelty is expected to appear on the global market is still unknown.
