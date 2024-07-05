The NVIDIA RTX 3060 is the most popular graphics card on Steam, and the RTX 4060 is the top among laptops05.07.24
In June, the desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 continues to be the most popular graphics card on the Steam platform, despite losing half a percent (5.66%; -0.53%). GTX 1650 remains in second place, which is also losing ground (4.16%; -0.36%). The third place is occupied by the notebook NVIDIA RTX 4060 with an increase of almost one percent (3.58%; +0.74%), becoming the most popular mobile video card and the most popular with the RTX 40xx.
Gaming laptops continue to gain popularity. In Ukrainian stores, the price of laptops with NVIDIA RTX 4060 starts at UAH 34,000 (approximately $800). For this money, users get a powerful gaming computer with a screen and the possibility of autonomous operation, which makes it attractive compared to the cost of assembling a similar desktop PC. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 laptop graphics card has almost the same AD107 GPU as the desktop version, but with a TDP of 115W, making it powerful enough to comfortably play at 1080p and even 1440p resolution.
An interesting trend among Steam users is the gradual transition to Windows 11. The share of Microsoft’s newest operating system increased by more than half a percent (+0.55%) to 46.63%, while Windows 10 lost almost a percent (-0.93%) and already covers less than half of the audience – 49.42%. If the trend continues, Windows 11 will soon become the leader among gamers. Among the factors affecting the decline in the share of Windows 10 are the end of support for it next year and the lack of support for it in AMD processors. This is especially important for the market of compact gaming devices, most of which are based on the AMD platform and are likely to be updated next year.
