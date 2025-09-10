The new Lenovo Legion Go 2 console has AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme and a 144 Hz OLED display

Lenovo has officially announced the second generation of its gaming console, the Legion Go 2, which has received a number of notable changes.

The main update to the Lenovo Legion Go 2 concerns the screen: now it is an 8.8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a frequency of 144 Hz and support for VRR. The display is certified according to the VESA TrueBlack 1000 standard, provides brightness up to 500 nits and coverage of 97% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 portable console is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with Radeon 890M graphics. The console is equipped with 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and a 2 TB SSD (PCIe 4.0). The 74 Wh battery supports fast charging up to 65 W and significantly exceeds the autonomy of the first model.

Particular attention was paid to the detachable TrueStrike controllers. Lenovo promises improved ergonomics, more convenient button placement, and smooth control. The joysticks are now built on Hall sensors, which eliminates the drift effect, and a redesigned D-Pad and three programmable buttons have been added. The controllers retain compatibility with the first Legion Go and mouse mode.

The set of interfaces includes two USB-C ports (USB4, DisplayPort 2.0, Power Delivery 3.0), a microSD slot, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a power button with a fingerprint scanner. The weight of the console is 920 g with controllers and 710 g without them. In Europe, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will go on sale in September at a price of 999 euros.