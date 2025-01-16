The new Alienware Area-51 PC costs $4,500

Alienware has announced the return of its most powerful Area-51 gaming PCs, which have not been updated since 2017. These devices, housed in a massive 80-liter case, offer top-notch performance and require significant financial investments.

The configuration of the new Area-51 provides support for up to 600 W of power for high-end NVIDIA next-generation graphics cards, as well as up to 280 W of power for the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. To maintain optimal component temperatures, the airflow system has been completely redesigned. Instead of a conventional exhaust fan, the new product uses the principle of excess pressure inside the case, which helps to more effectively expel hot air through the rear panel. Alienware claims that this technique significantly improves cooling efficiency compared to previous models of the brand.

The case’s cooling system includes two 140mm fans that direct air to the graphics card, two 180mm coolers in the front, and two or three 120mm fans on top that work to cool the liquid system. The company claims that the “positive pressure” design allows 25% more air, improves cooling by 13%, and reduces noise by 45% compared to the previous generation Alienware Aurora system. This allows for a 50% increase in computing power.

One of the advantages of the new product is the possibility of easy modernization. The spacious case is easy to open by turning the handle on the back. Inside the device there are QR codes that lead to educational videos for replacing components. There are also step-by-step instructions for performing basic procedures, such as cleaning the three removable filters.

In terms of characteristics, the computer supports up to 64 GB of fast DDR5 XMP RAM with a clock frequency of 6400 MT/s, up to 8 TB of space on two 4 TB drives each, as well as a liquid cooling system for a massive radiator. Power is provided by a platinum-rated 1500 W power supply or a more modest 850 W option.

The Area-51 model with the maximum configuration will cost $ 4499 and will go on sale in the first quarter of 2025. The price of more affordable options, which will also appear next year, has not yet been disclosed.