The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will release special software-protected smartphones for the military04.09.24
The military will be able to use only specially verified applications, according to the data of the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitization Kateryna Chornogorenko. The Innovation Center of the Ministry of Defense is implementing Mobile Device Management (MDM) technology, which will provide “secure” phones for the military.
This is a military analogue of the App Store and Google Play, as well as pre-tested programs. Currently, according to Chornogorenko, there are 68 such applications, of which 14 are developed exclusively for the needs of war. Data in these applications is stored in an encrypted form, and any abnormal activity is monitored.
The military will be able to use their own devices (smartphones or tablets), but the applications they install will be carefully controlled. The Ministry of Defense has already launched two of its own programs — Reserve+ (for conscripts) and Army+ (for military personnel). The Reserve+ program is designed to update data and obtain a QR code that can be presented to a TCC representative during a meeting. In the future, it is planned to add automatic delay functions and other useful features, turning it into a kind of “TCC online”.
