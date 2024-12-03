The iPhone’s sneaker emoji has become a reality03.12.24
Jose Wong has unveiled The Shoe 1, inspired by Apple’s emoji sneakers, which are popular with iPhone, iPad and Mac users. This model combines the classic design of the New Balance 574, worn by Steve Jobs, with Apple’s minimalist aesthetic. Instead of the New Balance logo, the sneakers feature two parallel lines, like the emoji.
The sneakers are made of nubuck leather and mesh for ventilation, and the sole is made of lightweight EVA foam with a polyurethane frame. The packaging is designed in a concise style with the inscription “Designed by Josewong in China”. The insoles are decorated with images of iPhone components.
The model is available in sizes from 5 to 12 on the US scale (approximately 35–46 on the European scale) and costs $ 219.90 per pair. You can order The Shoe 1 now, shipping will begin next week.
Once upon a time….
The first rankings of the year have started to appear on the Internet. The Unicode Consortium has published a ranking of the most popular emoticons in 2021.
The top three included the “face with tears of joy”, the “red heart” and the “rolling on the floor with laughter”. The popular emoticon “smiling face” did not even make the top ten, it was only in 28th place.
It is reported that the “face with tears of joy” is the most popular emoticon since 2017. In 2021, it accounted for more than 5% of emoticons sent on the Internet. /”>The Unicode Consortium notes that the use of emoticons is quite consistent and predictable.
This year, Jason Statham will join New Year holidays in World of Tanks games World of Tanks
Online games actively use themed events to attract players, and World of Tanks is no exception.
