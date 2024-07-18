The HMD Skyline flagship smartphone allows you to replace the screen and battery yourself

The HMD company announced a new smartphone under its brand – HMD Skyline. The manufacturer’s top model received a design in the style of the Nokia N9 and is characterized by “2nd generation” repairability. According to HMD, users will be able to independently change the device screen or battery using iFixit toolsets.

HMD Skyline is equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In the upper part of the panel there is a hole for a 50 MP front camera with autofocus. The main camera includes three sensors: 108 MP, 13 MP (wide-angle lens) and 50 MP (telephoto lens with 2x zoom).

The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip and is powered by a 4600 mAh battery. Out of the box, the device comes with Android 14 operating system. HMD promises OS updates for 2 years and security patches for 3 years.

HMD Skyline will cost 499 euros. The date of the start of sales has not yet been announced.

