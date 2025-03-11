The eKonoplya app is designed for agricultural entrepreneurs

In Ukraine, the industrial hemp registry “eKonoplya” has been launched, which will simplify the work of agricultural entrepreneurs. The new service allows you to register enterprises, enter data on crops, harvests and laboratory tests, and analyze land plots. Thanks to integration with other state registries, the process of document preparation now takes minutes instead of months.

The registry was developed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation within the framework of the EGAP Program with the support of the Swiss government and the EU IPRSA project. The platform is based on the Дія.Engine system, which is already used by 23 government agencies. The new tool minimizes bureaucracy, reduces corruption risks and makes the registration and business processes more transparent.