The California Highway Patrol uses a special version of the Lucid Pursuit electric vehicle16.11.24
California traffic police conducted tests of an updated version of the Lucid Air electric sedan called the Lucid Pursuit, equipped with police needs. The car is equipped with special elements such as turn signals, reinforced metal front bumper and steel wheels.
Lucid shared photos of the electric car on X (formerly Twitter), showing off its classic two-tone livery, bear emblem (the symbol of California), and lightning bolts, hinting at the car’s electric nature. The details of the modifications have not yet been disclosed, but the manufacturer noted that the combination of a large range and high power makes the Lucid Air attractive for police work.
The base version of the Lucid Air Pure for $69,900 develops a power of 430 hp. and can travel 420 miles (676 km) on a single charge. The $78,900 Air Touring model accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, has 620 hp, but has a range of 406 miles (653 km).
More advanced versions include the Air Grand Touring with 819 hp. and a range of 512 miles (824 km) starting at $110,900, as well as the luxury Sapphire for $249,000, which develops 1,234 hp. and accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.89 seconds. However, such luxury may be perceived ambiguously by taxpayers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
The California Highway Patrol uses a special version of the Lucid Pursuit electric vehicleelectric transport
California traffic police conducted tests of an updated version of the Lucid Air electric sedan called Lucid Pursuit, equipped for police needs
LG’s new LCD display can be stretched and twistedconcept display LG
LG’s new 12-inch display can expand up to 50% of its original size without damage