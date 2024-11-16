The California Highway Patrol uses a special version of the Lucid Pursuit electric vehicle

California traffic police conducted tests of an updated version of the Lucid Air electric sedan called the Lucid Pursuit, equipped with police needs. The car is equipped with special elements such as turn signals, reinforced metal front bumper and steel wheels.

Lucid shared photos of the electric car on X (formerly Twitter), showing off its classic two-tone livery, bear emblem (the symbol of California), and lightning bolts, hinting at the car’s electric nature. The details of the modifications have not yet been disclosed, but the manufacturer noted that the combination of a large range and high power makes the Lucid Air attractive for police work.

The base version of the Lucid Air Pure for $69,900 develops a power of 430 hp. and can travel 420 miles (676 km) on a single charge. The $78,900 Air Touring model accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds, has 620 hp, but has a range of 406 miles (653 km).

More advanced versions include the Air Grand Touring with 819 hp. and a range of 512 miles (824 km) starting at $110,900, as well as the luxury Sapphire for $249,000, which develops 1,234 hp. and accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.89 seconds. However, such luxury may be perceived ambiguously by taxpayers.