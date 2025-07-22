The Bo Turbo electric scooter accelerates to 160 km/h and costs $29,50022.07.25
The startup Bo, founded by engineers who previously worked at the Williams motorsports company, has introduced an experimental model of the Turbo electric scooter. The novelty is being prepared to set a world speed record in the electric scooter class.
The Bo Turbo model is based on the production Bo M scooter, but has received a significant update. The design uses two electric motors with a total power of 24,000 W, and the power is provided by a 1,800 Wh battery. According to the manufacturer, the scooter can reach speeds of over 160 km/h and cover up to 240 km on a single charge at a constant speed of 30 km/h.
To reduce weight, the body is made of aviation aluminum, and the power-to-weight ratio, according to the developers, exceeds the performance of some supercars, in particular the Bugatti Veyron. The design also includes air intakes that serve to cool the electronics and brakes and have an aerodynamic shape in the style of Formula 1 racing cars.
The model is still in the testing stage. One of the tests was conducted by former BMX cyclist Tre White, who reached a speed of 137 km/h. The company notes that work on improvement is ongoing, and the goal is to overcome the 160 km/h mark with the subsequent fixation of the world record.
Bo Turbo is planned to be produced in a limited series on order. The starting price is 29,500 US dollars. The first copy will be handed over to the buyer in Madrid in 2026, timed to coincide with the local Grand Prix.
