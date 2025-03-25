The Ayaneo Pocket S2 portable console with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor supports ray tracing25.03.25
Qualcomm recently introduced a new line of powerful Snapdragon G processors aimed at portable gaming devices. One of the first manufacturers to use the new chip was the Chinese company Ayaneo, which specializes in the production of gaming gadgets.
Ayaneo announced the release of the Pocket S2 portable console, which will receive a 6.3-inch IPS screen and will work under the control of the Android operating system. The new model has improved characteristics compared to its predecessor Pocket S. The device has increased screen resolution to 1440p, the cooling system has been upgraded due to the enlarged radiator and fan, and the battery capacity has been increased.
The console is based on the flagship Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor, which provides support for hardware ray tracing, which makes the device compatible with modern games that place high demands on graphics. The joysticks and triggers use Hall technology to prevent wear and drift of the joints. The console body is made of solid aluminum. Ayaneo has not yet revealed information about the release date and price of the Pocket S2.
Ayaneo announced the release of the Pocket S2 portable console, which will have a 6.3-inch IPS screen and will run the Android operating system
