The ASUS VivoWatch 6 smart watch is equipped with an AMOLED display, an ECG sensor and has an autonomy of up to 14 days

ASUS announced the new smart watch ASUS VivoWatch 6. The device is equipped with a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass with a peak brightness of 350 nits.

ASUS VivoWatch 6 can monitor blood pressure, ECG, sleep quality, relaxation index, body composition via bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensors, and heart rate. The watch supports monitoring of various types of activities and is equipped with GPS. The battery life of the device is up to 14 days on a single charge.

The cost of ASUS VivoWatch 6 will be $140, but the date of the start of sales has not yet been announced.