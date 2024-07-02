The ASUS VivoWatch 6 smart watch is equipped with an AMOLED display, an ECG sensor and has an autonomy of up to 14 days02.07.24
ASUS announced the new smart watch ASUS VivoWatch 6. The device is equipped with a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass with a peak brightness of 350 nits.
ASUS VivoWatch 6 can monitor blood pressure, ECG, sleep quality, relaxation index, body composition via bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensors, and heart rate. The watch supports monitoring of various types of activities and is equipped with GPS. The battery life of the device is up to 14 days on a single charge.
The cost of ASUS VivoWatch 6 will be $140, but the date of the start of sales has not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Oppo Enco x3i wireless headphones not only received an interesting design, but also, along with improved characteristics, became more compact, and not at the expense of sound quality and ergonomics. Let’s talk about everything in order.
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
The ASUS VivoWatch 6 smart watch is equipped with an AMOLED display, an ECG sensor and has an autonomy of up to 14 daysASUS smart watches
ASUS has announced a new ASUS VivoWatch 6 smart watch. The device is equipped with a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass, with a peak brightness of 350 nits.
Steam set a new record of simultaneous users – 37 millionSteam Valve
Valve’s Steam gaming service set a new attendance record on June 30, when almost 37 million users were simultaneously on the platform