The Amazfit GTR 4 New smart watch received an AMOLED display, support for Bluetooth calls, GPS and a price of $205

The new Amazfit GTR 4 New smart watch is equipped with a 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display and supports more than 200 customizable watch faces with the Always-on function.

The watch offers more than 150 sports modes and automatic recognition of eight sports, including intelligent recognition of strength training and streaming of sports data in real time.

Running on Zepp OS 2.0, the device supports mini-programs, has Amazon Alexa voice assistant and GPS. They allow you to receive calls via Bluetooth and work up to 12 days on a single charge. With 2.3 GB of built-in memory, the watch is available for purchase for $205.