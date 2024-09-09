The Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PC was the first to receive an unannounced Intel Core Ultra 200K processor

Acer introduced the new Predator Orion 7000 gaming PC, which became the first desktop computer equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 200K (Arrow Lake-S) processor. This platform has not been officially announced yet, but it is already listed on the product page, which gives an idea of ​​its features. Arrow Lake-S will be the first desktop platform to feature an integrated NPU, previously only available in notebooks and embedded systems.

One of the key features of the Predator Orion 7000 is the M.2 slot, which allows you to remove the drive without having to access the motherboard, making it easy to replace or upgrade. The connection and operation of this connector are still unclear.

The PC is equipped with a Cyclone X 360 cooling system and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which will ensure excellent performance in games. The Predator Orion 7000 supports Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi up to 46 Gbps. It is equipped with a hard disk with a volume of up to 4 TB and a PCIe M.2 NVMe solid-state drive, which will allow you to store a lot of games and data.

Acer has yet to reveal the price and release date of the new PC, but Intel is expected to announce the Arrow Lake-S in mid-October, and the launch of the Predator Orion 7000 could follow shortly thereafter.