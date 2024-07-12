The 1MORE company has expanded its range of budget TWS headphones by introducing two new models: 1MORE Q10 and 1MORE Q20.

The 1MORE Q10 features an in-ear design and is only available in white. This model is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, has protection against moisture according to the IPX4 standard and 13 mm drivers. The autonomy of the headphones is up to 26 hours, taking into account the use of the charging case. The cost of 1MORE Q10 is $16.99.

The 1MORE Q20 features an in-channel design and is available in black and white. These headphones support active noise cancellation, transparency mode and are equipped with four microphones. They also use 10mm drivers, are IPX4 waterproof and can last up to 30 hours with a case. The price of 1MORE Q20 is $24.99.

Both models are already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website.