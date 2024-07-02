The 12.1-inch OnePlus Pad Pro has a 144Hz screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 67W charging support02.07.24
OnePlus has announced an improved version of its tablet called the OnePlus Pad Pro. The main difference from the base model is the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The tablet is available with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
OnePlus Pad Pro is equipped with an IPS display enlarged to 12.1 inches with a resolution of 2120×3000 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an aspect ratio of 7:5. The device supports the new OnePlus Smart Stylus Pro stylus.
The tablet has four speakers, a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and two cameras (main and front).
The OnePlus Pad Pro is available in Space Gray and Khaki Green and is already on sale in China for $399 to $522, depending on the memory configuration.
