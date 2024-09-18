Tecno has officially launched its foldable smartphones Phantom V Flip2 and Phantom V Fold2

Tecno has introduced two new folding smartphones – Phantom V Flip2 and Phantom V Fold2, both equipped with built-in AI assistant Ella, built on the basis of Google Gemini. The models have improved characteristics and offer a number of innovative AI functions.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 features a slimmer design, measuring 6.1mm in unfolded form and 12mm in folded form, and weighing in at 249 grams. The internal display of the device is 7.85 inches, and the screen on the cover is 6.42 inches. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Dimensity 9000+ processor and a triple main camera with a resolution of 50 MP, as well as two front cameras of 32 MP each. AI features include Smart Q&A for intelligent answers, AI Summary for working with documents and web pages, AI Translation for real-time translations, and AI Writing for creating texts. AI Artboard helps convert simple drawings, and AI Wallpaper creates unique wallpapers.

Tecno Phantom V Flip2 received an updated external display of 3.64 inches, which supports interaction with more than 2000 applications. The internal screen is a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution. The cameras include two 50 MP modules and a 32 MP front camera. The 4720mAh battery supports 70W charging, allowing you to charge the device to 50% in 15 minutes.

Prices for the smartphones are $1,099 for the Phantom V Fold2 and $699 for the Phantom V Flip2. Sales will start on September 23 in Africa, and then the devices will appear in the markets of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.