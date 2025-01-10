Technologies of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards: DLSS 4 and Reflex 210.01.25
Nvidia introduced an updated version of DLSS technology and Reflex 2 latency reduction technology at the same time as the announcement of the GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.
DLSS 4
The new generation of DLSS combines several image enhancement methods, including scaling, intermediate frame generation, and optimized ray-traced rendering. The developers claim that DLSS 4 will provide higher performance and improved graphics quality. The key innovation is Multi Frame Generation technology, which is capable of generating several additional frames.
Frame Generation technology was first used in DLSS 3 for GeForce RTX 40 series video cards. It used optical flow data to generate intermediate frames, but faced the problem of increased latency. In the new version of DLSS 4, these shortcomings have been eliminated by using more advanced algorithms. Traditional DLSS work relied on CNN neural networks for pixel processing, while DLSS 4 uses the Transformer algorithm. This method more efficiently analyzes long patterns, which requires a larger amount of parameters and computing power. This approach allows you to generate up to three additional frames with minimal latency.
The new technology also improves the quality of dynamic object rendering. DLSS 4 is reported to provide a fourfold increase in performance compared to the native high-detail preservation mode. However, due to the increased computational resource requirements, Multi Frame Generation will only be available on GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.
Despite this, users of older GeForce RTX models will be able to experience improvements in Super Resolution scaling and the standard version of Frame Generation thanks to software optimization of DLSS 4. In addition, the new technology is easily integrated into games that support DLSS 3. Owners of video cards will be able to activate it manually even in those projects where the basic version of Frame Generation is used.
It is expected that at least 75 games will support Multi Frame Generation by the time DLSS 4 is released. Demonstrations of the technology can already be seen in the videos with the game projects Black Myth: Wukong and Dune: Awakening, where it was tested in 4K resolution on the GeForce RTX 5090 video card.
Reflex 2
Along with the new DLSS capabilities, Nvidia also introduced Reflex 2 technology, which combines the Reflex Low Latency mode and the Frame Warp method. The latter is responsible for deforming an already rendered frame and redrawing the image when changing the camera perspective using predictive rendering.
Compared to the first version of Reflex, the new iteration demonstrates high efficiency not only in conditions of limited video card resources. For example, in the online shooter The Finals, enabling Reflex 2 reduced latency by 50% compared to Reflex 1. In Valorant on the RTX 5090 system, the average latency was less than 3ms.
The issue of input lag in competitive games remains critical, as even fractions of a second can affect the outcome of a match. Reflex 2 technology is designed to minimize these delays, providing a more responsive gameplay.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Maono offers not only recording equipment, but also gadgets for mixing audio streams. Let’s talk about the Maono PD200X microphone and the Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer further
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Technologies of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards: DLSS 4 and Reflex 2 Nvidia videocard
Nvidia introduced an updated version of DLSS technology and Reflex 2 latency reduction technology at the same time as the announcement of the GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.
Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks games World of Tanks
A new season of the Battle Pass, titled “Special Edition: Rambo,” will launch in World of Tanks on January 16. Inspired by the iconic film trilogy, the event will run until January 30, offering players themed rewards and unique content.
Technologies of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards: DLSS 4 and Reflex 2
Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks
AMD at CES 2025: Ryzen AI MAX APUs announced on Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen 9000HX
Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones with MediaTek SoC introduced
Samsung at CES 2025: TVs will be able to automatically improve picture and sound quality thanks to AI
Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch with AMOLED display and “unlimited” battery life costs $400
BMW has unveiled its Android-based X operating system
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 is first IBM feature-laptop without trackpoint
Asus shows off world’s first external Nvidia GeForce 5090 graphics card with Thunderbolt 5
HDMI 2.2 standard with 96 Gbps bandwidth officially unveiled
Microsoft’s new ergonomic keyboard costs $120
Samsung and Google introduce Eclipsa – Dolby Atmos free alternative