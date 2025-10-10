Tag Heuer and New Balance released titanium smartwatch with fitness features10.10.25
Tag Heuer unveiled the next generation of its signature smartwatch, the Connected Calibre E5, created in collaboration with sportswear brand New Balance. This is the first joint product between the two companies, combining premium Swiss design with the functionality of sports gadgets.
This special New Balance Edition stands out with its vibrant purple and green color combination. The case is crafted from grade II titanium, and the strap is made of a flexible material inspired by the texture of New Balance’s signature sneakers.
The watch is powered by a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 (5100+) chip and features an AMOLED display with improved sunlight readability, dual GPS, and a full suite of sensors, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, pedometer, and blood oxygen sensor. The battery lasts approximately a day and a half, and a full charge takes about an hour and a half.
The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5 runs on Tag Heuer’s new proprietary operating system, designed for fitness and an active lifestyle. The device features interactive training plans from New Balance, ranging from marathon training to sprints. During workouts, users receive game-like coaching and detailed analytics with visualized results.
The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is fully compatible with iOS and Android, supports water resistance up to 50 meters, and supports contactless payments via NFC. Pricing varies depending on the case and strap materials: basic versions start at $1,600, while the New Balance Edition costs $2,000.
