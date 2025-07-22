Subaru Uncharted accelerated to hundred in 5 seconds and has 492 km range22.07.25
Subaru has introduced the new Uncharted model, a compact electric crossover aimed at the US market. This is the brand’s first full-fledged electric vehicle that is not based on Toyota, unlike the Solterra model.
Technical specifications
The model will be available in two versions: front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.
- The all-wheel drive version has a 221 hp electric motor and a 74.7 kWh battery, which provides up to 492 km of range on a single charge. This configuration will be available in a limited edition.
- All-wheel drive in the Sport and GT modifications is implemented using the proprietary Symmetrical AWD system with X-MODE mode. The total power of the installation is 338 hp, the range is about 467 km, and acceleration to 100 km/h takes less than 5 seconds.
Charging
The maximum fast charging power is 150 kW, which looks modest compared to competitors. However, thanks to the NACS port, Uncharted will be able to connect to Tesla Supercharger stations.
In winter, charging from 10% to 80% will take about 30 minutes – due to preheating the battery. Home charging of Level 2 with a power of 11 kW is also supported.
Design and interior
Externally, Uncharted combines the features of a sports crossover and an SUV. The model received new lighting technology, already used in the updated Solterra 2026 and Trailseeker, a two-tone roof, 18 or 20-inch wheels, thin rails and a pronounced body line.
low-profile rails for transporting equipment.
The cabin is equipped with a 14-inch multimedia system display with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless charging in the front, as well as USB-C ports for rear passengers.
Equipment
All versions have a basic All-Weather package, which includes heated front seats, mirrors and wiper areas, an electric trunk, background lighting and the DriverFocus fatigue control system.
The Sport version adds a two-mode X-MODE with Grip Control, a heated steering wheel, moisture-resistant StarTex trim and a panoramic camera. The modification includes a Harman Kardon audio system, a “smart” interior mirror and other premium options.
The cost has not yet been officially announced. It is expected that the basic front-wheel drive version will cost about $30,000.
