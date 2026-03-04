Starlink User Base in Ukraine Could Reach 12 Million by 2026, Veon CEO Reports

During the Mobile World Congress 2026, the CEO of Veon shared significant insights regarding the future of satellite connectivity in Ukraine. According to the announcement, the reach of Starlink services is expected to expand dramatically over the next few years.

Significant Growth Projections

Currently, the number of Starlink users in Ukraine is estimated at approximately 5 million. However, this figure is projected to more than double in the near future. The head of Veon stated that by the end of 2026, the user base could potentially grow to 12 million subscribers.

Impact of Satellite Technology

The discussion at MWC 2026 highlighted the vital role that satellite internet plays in the region’s communication infrastructure. The predicted surge from 5 million to 12 million users underscores the increasing reliance on stable and accessible satellite-based solutions provided by SpaceX’s network.