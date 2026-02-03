Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine

In Ukraine, for the first time, a case of controlling a Russian BM-35 drone via the Starlink satellite internet has been recorded. Previously, the use of this communication system was also detected on Russian Blyskavka-type UAVs, but the appearance of such a control channel on other platforms indicates the further development of Russian strike drones.

Additional authorization of Starlink terminals

In response to the new threat, Ukraine is introducing additional authorization of terminals of the Starlink satellite system. This was announced by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov. According to him, the verification will be part of measures to counter the unauthorized use of Starlink on Russian strike drones.

In the coming days, detailed instructions for registering terminals will be published for Ukrainian users. After this process is completed, unverified devices will be gradually disconnected from the network.

Joint actions of Ukraine and SpaceX

Mykhailo Fedorov noted that Ukraine, together with the Starlink team, has already taken the first steps that have yielded quick results in the fight against Russian drones. The next stage will be the implementation of a system that will allow only authorized satellite Internet terminals to operate on the territory of Ukraine.

The minister also emphasized that thanks to the first measures that SpaceX introduced against the unauthorized use of terminals by the Russian side, not a single Ukrainian was killed by drone strikes that used Starlink as a communication channel.

SpaceX and Elon Musk’s position

The day before, the founder and owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, publicly stated that the company had taken measures to counter the unauthorized use of Starlink by the Russians. This happened after the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed to SpaceX, which drew attention to the problem of using satellite Internet on Russian drones.

The introduction of mandatory authorization of terminals should be another step in reducing the risks of using civilian technologies for military purposes on the territory of Ukraine.

How to authorize Starlink in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published instructions for military personnel on verifying terminals of the Starlink satellite system used on the territory of Ukraine. To pass the verification, military personnel must complete three steps: check the KIT number or UTID of the terminal, register the device in the “Army+” application (this option of the Ministry of Defense should be activated later), and also transfer the data to communications chiefs or authorized persons for entering information into the DELTA system.

The Ministry emphasized that these measures are aimed at depriving the enemy of access to high-speed satellite communications on the territory of Ukraine.

Starlink verification instructions for civilians, businesses and sole proprietors

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has simultaneously published separate instructions for other categories of Starlink users – individuals, sole proprietors, businesses and civil servants.

Individuals and sole proprietors must verify their terminals through the ASN. To do this, you need to find the KIT number (serial number of the kit), UTID or Dish ID, as well as the user account number, if available. When contacting the ASN, you must have a passport or ID card of the person to whom the terminal is registered. The verification procedure is free of charge and is carried out by the ASN administrator.

For legal entities, the Starlink verification procedure is carried out entirely digitally through the “Diya” portal. You need to specify the KIT terminal number, UTID or Dish ID and the user account number on the Starlink portal. Next, the legal entity submits an application through “Diya” using the KEP, selects the “Notification of the use of Starlink terminals” service and manually enters the necessary data. After that, the application is automatically transferred to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.