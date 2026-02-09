Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone

Starlink is preparing to launch its Direct to Cell service for the first time in the European Union, and Spain will be the pilot site.

Local operator MasOrange has signed an agreement with SpaceX and received regulatory permission to use the allocated spectrum to test satellite communications that work directly with smartphones without additional equipment.

Test details

The tests will take place in the province of Valladolid, where MasOrange will deploy a technical pilot project. The exact launch date and list of supported smartphones have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that subscribers will be able to use the mobile Internet to work with individual applications and messengers.

The operator emphasizes that the technology will complement the existing network, providing connectivity in hard-to-reach areas, mountainous areas and on the coast.

Spain will be the first EU country to officially launch Direct to Cell. The technology has already generated a lot of interest: in November 2025, the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar launched the service, and in three months it was used by more than 3 million subscribers, and the number of satellite SMS sent exceeded 1.2 million.

MasOrange says that the partnership with Starlink confirms the company’s desire to innovate and expand coverage where traditional infrastructure faces limitations.

It is expected that in 2026 and in other EU countries it will be possible to use Starlink without terminals and additional equipment.