 

Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone

09.02.26

Starlink bad space photo

 

Starlink is preparing to launch its Direct to Cell service for the first time in the European Union, and Spain will be the pilot site.

 

Local operator MasOrange has signed an agreement with SpaceX and received regulatory permission to use the allocated spectrum to test satellite communications that work directly with smartphones without additional equipment.

 

Test details

 

The tests will take place in the province of Valladolid, where MasOrange will deploy a technical pilot project. The exact launch date and list of supported smartphones have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that subscribers will be able to use the mobile Internet to work with individual applications and messengers.

 

The operator emphasizes that the technology will complement the existing network, providing connectivity in hard-to-reach areas, mountainous areas and on the coast.

 

Spain will be the first EU country to officially launch Direct to Cell. The technology has already generated a lot of interest: in November 2025, the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar launched the service, and in three months it was used by more than 3 million subscribers, and the number of satellite SMS sent exceeded 1.2 million.

 

MasOrange says that the partnership with Starlink confirms the company’s desire to innovate and expand coverage where traditional infrastructure faces limitations.

 

It is expected that in 2026 and in other EU countries it will be possible to use Starlink without terminals and additional equipment.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
511
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
36
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
09.02.26 | 19.20
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone  
Starlink bad space photo

Spanish operator MasOrange has signed an agreement with SpaceX and received regulatory permission to use dedicated spectrum to test satellite communications that work directly with smartphones

09.02.26 | 16.16
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design  
VW Transporter Sportline

In the UK, the Volkswagen Transporter Sportline is priced from £62,752, the Sportline 75 version from £64,552, and the Commerce Pro S trim starts at £53,086.