Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone  

Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone09.02.26
Starlink is preparing to launch its Direct to Cell service for the first time in the European Union, and Spain will be the pilot site.
Local operator MasOrange has signed an agreement with SpaceX and received regulatory permission to use the allocated spectrum to test satellite communications that work directly with smartphones without additional equipment.
Test details
The tests will take place in the province of Valladolid, where MasOrange will deploy a technical pilot project. The exact launch date and list of supported smartphones have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that subscribers will be able to use the mobile Internet to work with individual applications and messengers.
The operator emphasizes that the technology will complement the existing network, providing connectivity in hard-to-reach areas, mountainous areas and on the coast.
Spain will be the first EU country to officially launch Direct to Cell. The technology has already generated a lot of interest: in November 2025, the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar launched the service, and in three months it was used by more than 3 million subscribers, and the number of satellite SMS sent exceeded 1.2 million.
MasOrange says that the partnership with Starlink confirms the company’s desire to innovate and expand coverage where traditional infrastructure faces limitations.
It is expected that in 2026 and in other EU countries it will be possible to use Starlink without terminals and additional equipment.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone internet world events
Spanish operator MasOrange has signed an agreement with SpaceX and received regulatory permission to use dedicated spectrum to test satellite communications that work directly with smartphones
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design car Volkswagen
In the UK, the Volkswagen Transporter Sportline is priced from £62,752, the Sportline 75 version from £64,552, and the Commerce Pro S trim starts at £53,086.
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025
Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor
Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics
Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi
Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million
All drones in Ukraine will need to be registered