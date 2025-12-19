STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a big free expansion Stories Untold  

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a big free expansion Stories Untold19.12.25
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has released a free story add-on Stories Untold for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, now available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
The update adds over five hours of gameplay: eight new missions, seven unique locations and six characters with separate stories. The plot centers around a mysterious radio signal that causes stalkers to experience hallucinations and dangerous consequences, and the investigation leads players to the Red Forest.
The add-on also introduces new weapons, customization options and hub locations for collecting NPCs and building a base. The player’s choices affect the development of events, and the content is organically integrated into the main campaign, expanding the lore and atmosphere of the Zone.
The STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl update adds new characters with personal stories, locations, and items that seamlessly weave into the main adventure. Players will have to investigate a mysterious radio transmission that is causing stalkers to experience painful symptoms and hallucinations, helping scientists and residents of the Zone understand its nature and make choices that will determine the further development of events.
