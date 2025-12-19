 

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a big free expansion Stories Untold

19.12.25

STALKER 2

 

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has released a free story add-on Stories Untold for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, now available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

 

The update adds over five hours of gameplay: eight new missions, seven unique locations and six characters with separate stories. The plot centers around a mysterious radio signal that causes stalkers to experience hallucinations and dangerous consequences, and the investigation leads players to the Red Forest.

 

The add-on also introduces new weapons, customization options and hub locations for collecting NPCs and building a base. The player’s choices affect the development of events, and the content is organically integrated into the main campaign, expanding the lore and atmosphere of the Zone.

 

19.12.25 | 16.36
