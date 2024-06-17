Stable Diffusion 3 Medium II model uses computer resources to generate images

The Stability AI company announced the release of an AI model called Stable Diffusion 3 Medium, designed to create images based on textual descriptions. This model can work directly on the user’s device and supports mainstream video adapters.

The main characteristics of the Stable Diffusion 3 Medium model:

Parameters: The model has two billion parameters. The SD 3 version can take into account up to eight billion parameters in total, which provides high flexibility and image generation quality. Video adapter support: The model is designed to work on video adapters with five gigabytes of memory. This means that users can use mainstream video cards without necessarily buying top models. Optimization for NVIDIA and AMD: For GeForce RTX video adapters, a special version with TensorRT support was developed, which allows you to speed up the image generation process by 50%. The model is also optimized for AMD video cards, including integrated graphics and consumer video adapters, as well as Instinct MI300X accelerators for data centers.

Those interested in trying Stable Diffusion 3 Medium on their system can read the instructions at Reddit.