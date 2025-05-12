Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users12.05.25
Spotify has announced a series of updates that have already begun to be implemented gradually. The main changes concern Premium subscribers first of all: the application has updated the play queue interface – it now has a new design and instant access to the Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat and sleep timer buttons.
Among the new tools are the ability to hide tracks on all devices and the Snooze function, which allows you to temporarily exclude a song from recommendations for 30 days. In addition, convenient buttons for adding, sorting and editing content have appeared at the top of each playlist.
In several countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa, Spotify is expanding social features: users can create shared playlists with friends. The updated “+” button at the bottom of the screen allows you not only to create playlists, but also to invite other users or join the Blend function.
In supported Spotify regions, Jam features for real-time collaborative listening and AI Playlist – playlist generation using artificial intelligence – are also available.
