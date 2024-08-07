Specter Divide allows you to play two characters at once. From creators of Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO and Overwatch

Mountaintop studio, consisting of developers of such shooters as Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Halo and Valorant, presented a new project – Specter Divide. A colorful competitive shooter with cartoon graphics and a first-person view promises to bring fresh ideas to the genre.

Developed for PC and available via Steam, Specter Divide offers unique gameplay: players play as two characters that can be switched between during a match. This innovation adds depth and a strategic element that requires players to react quickly and skill. adapt to changing combat conditions.

The setting of the game will take players to the world of the near future, where the inhabitants of the city take part in dangerous competitions. Before each round, players can choose sets of abilities and weapons, adapting their playstyle to specific tasks and opponents. This approach provides a variety of tactics and the possibility of using different strategies.

It is interesting that the main consultant for the development of Specter Divide is the well-known e-sports player Shroud, which promises well-thought-out mechanics and an orientation to e-sports standards. The release date is still unknown, but the game is already generating a lot of interest in the community.