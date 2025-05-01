Smartphone sales are stagnant in the first quarter of 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, global smartphone shipments grew by just 0.2% to 296.9 million units, according to Canalys. Growth in demand in China and the US partially offset declines in India, Europe and the Middle East.

The European market slowed down due to oversupply – before the introduction of a new EU eco-directive, manufacturers and retailers tried to withdraw products that did not meet the new repairability requirements. The US recorded an increase in imports: distributors forced supplies ahead of the introduction of new tariffs, which will mainly affect low-cost models.

Samsung remained the market leader with a 20% share. Apple, in second place, increased shipments by 13% and reached 19% of the market – mainly due to the formation of inventories. Xiaomi closed the top three with 14%, followed by vivo and OPPO, with 8% each.

Canalys predicts a market uptick in Q2 due to inventory clearance and new launches. The most intense competition, according to analysts, is expected in the mid-range $200–400 segment.

The Trump administration has approved changes to its tariff policy that have attracted significant attention in economic circles around the world, WccfTech reports. According to the updated guidelines of the US Customs Service, smartphones and computers are no longer subject to “reciprocal tariffs,” which has become an important factor for the stability of the consumer market.

The new provisions establish an exception for products with tariff codes 8517.13.00 for smartphones and 8471, which covers computer equipment. As a result, prices for such goods will remain at their current level, despite the introduction of new duties. The list of exceptions also includes semiconductor manufacturing equipment with code 8486, which is important for supporting American companies in the field of microelectronics.

The approved changes create conditions under which companies such as Apple, Dell and HP can continue their activities without having to make adjustments to the cost of their products. At the same time, experts note that the exclusion status is not final and may be reviewed in connection with a possible change in the Trump administration’s policy approaches.