Sega: The sequel to Crazy Taxi will get multiplayer

Last year, Sega announced a reboot of the once-popular Crazy Taxi series. Until this moment, the Japanese developer did not share any information, so we had to rely on insiders. Today, this information was confirmed. Sega released a video in which the developers shared the first information about the Crazy Taxi reboot.

They have confirmed that they have decided to move away from the single player concept and move it to an open world MMO format. All elements of Crazy Taxi, including the city, are designed to give players complete freedom of action, creativity and interaction. Players will be able to explore locations, customize cars and perform a number of other activities.

The development team is already satisfied with the work and promises to reveal more details about Crazy Taxi soon. The game’s release date has not yet been announced.