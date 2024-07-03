Sega: The sequel to Crazy Taxi will get multiplayer03.07.24
Last year, Sega announced a reboot of the once-popular Crazy Taxi series. Until this moment, the Japanese developer did not share any information, so we had to rely on insiders. Today, this information was confirmed. Sega released a video in which the developers shared the first information about the Crazy Taxi reboot.
They have confirmed that they have decided to move away from the single player concept and move it to an open world MMO format. All elements of Crazy Taxi, including the city, are designed to give players complete freedom of action, creativity and interaction. Players will be able to explore locations, customize cars and perform a number of other activities.
The development team is already satisfied with the work and promises to reveal more details about Crazy Taxi soon. The game’s release date has not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sega: The sequel to Crazy Taxi will get multiplayergames Sega taxi
Sega has confirmed that they have decided to move away from the single player concept and move Crazy Taxi into an open world MMO format.
A Thunderbolt 5 cable from Cable Matters costs $23. It is fully compatible with USB4 and TB 4USB
Thunderbolt 5 also supports PCIe Gen 4, providing up to 64 Gbps for external graphics cards, docking stations and modern solid-state drives.