Seasonic Prime PX-3200 power supply with six 12V-2×6 connectors

At Computex 2025, Seasonic introduced several new power supply models, including the flagship Prime PX-3200 ATX 3.1. As the name suggests, this PSU offers significant power – 3200 W, which makes it one of the most productive solutions in its category. The maximum load on the +12 V line is 266.7 amperes, and this is already an application for use in extreme builds with several flagship graphics cards. The manufacturer itself does not specify for which configurations such a margin may be needed, but similar models, for example from ASUS, are designed for systems with four RTX 5090 graphics cards.

Seasonic also emphasizes energy efficiency – the unit has received the 80 Plus Platinum certificate and is accompanied by a 12-year warranty. The design uses six new-generation 12V-2×6 connectors, and among the cooling technologies, the improved OptiSink 2.0 scheme stands out. Here, the company uses surface-mount power elements that directly dissipate heat through the board. According to Seasonic, the heat dissipation efficiency of the new version has been improved by a third compared to the previous generation.

The demonstration of the “smart” 12V-2×6 cable deserves special attention. It is able to monitor the voltage and current strength on each contact, and is also equipped with a built-in temperature sensor with an audible alarm and a basic fault protection system. For enthusiasts, the ability to connect an external display and install additional radiators is provided.

Another interesting premiere was the version of the Prime HPD PX-1200 power supply in the Noctua Edition version. The model is made in the traditional beige-brown color scheme of the Austrian manufacturer and uses the NF-A12x25 G2 fan for cooling. With a power of 1200 W, it remains compact – the case length is only 125 mm, the warranty is also 12 years.

Seasonic also showed at Computex 2025 an updated version of the OptiSink 2.0 radiator – a key element of the cooling system used in its power supplies. The new design allowed to increase thermal conductivity by up to 30% due to a denser arrangement of fins and an alternative layout using compact MOS transistors. This approach not only improves heat dissipation, but also contributes to quieter and more stable operation of the power supply under prolonged loads.

Among the implemented engineering solutions, protection focused on the critically important power channel of the video card has also appeared. It is able to respond to microscopic in time, but potentially dangerous voltage surges lasting up to several milliseconds, which is important for maintaining the stability and operability of high-performance graphics accelerators.

In addition, in cooperation with the popular enthusiast King of Wing, Seasonic introduced the 12V-2×6 Ti intelligent power cable. This component monitors voltage and current on each individual pin, is equipped with a built-in temperature sensor with audible indication, as well as an emergency shutdown system for the GPU power supply in case of critical failures. The user can connect additional radiators or fans to the cable, and all key parameters are displayed on an external display module, providing full control of the graphics card’s power status in real time.