Seagate releases record-breaking 36TB hard drive28.01.25
Seagate, a leader in storage systems, has announced a new 36TB hard drive, the largest capacity in its lineup.
- Exos M Series: The hard drives are designed for data centers and hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Amazon.
- HAMR Technology: The use of Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording technology allows for increased recording density and a 25% reduction in storage cost per terabyte, making hard drives a more cost-effective solution compared to SSDs.
- 10 Platters: The new product is equipped with ten platters, which provides high storage density.
Currently, competitors such as Western Digital and Toshiba offer hard drives with lower capacities and a higher number of platters. However, Seagate remains the leader, stating its intention to increase platter capacity to 10TB in the near future.
The Seagate Exos M drives are aimed at the enterprise segment, particularly data centers. The 36TB hard drives are unlikely to be available at retail, but will be widely used in cloud infrastructures and scalable solutions.
With the latest developments, Seagate is strengthening its position in the hard drive market, continuing to offer innovative solutions for large-scale enterprise storage systems.
