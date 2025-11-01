Scientists create artificial soft eye with autofocus01.11.25
Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology presented the development of a soft robotic eye that can automatically focus
The created lens is highly sensitive: it can distinguish the smallest details, for example, hairs on the legs of an ant or grains of grain. The discovery brings engineers closer to creating soft robots with advanced vision that do not require separate power supply. It is assumed that such systems can be used in wearable devices and autonomous mechanisms that operate on uneven or dangerous surfaces.
According to the study’s first author, Dr. Corey Zheng of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, traditional robots that use electric actuators are equipped with rigid sensors and electronic components to perceive their environment. However, when creating more flexible and pliable robots that do not rely on electricity, the task of implementing sensory processing and controlling their perception in other ways arises.
Special artificial lens
The lens that the scientists developed is made of a hydrogel with a polymer framework that can retain and release water. Thanks to this, the material is able to quickly change its state – from soft to harder. The hydrogel responds to temperature: when heated, it releases water and shrinks, and when cooled, it absorbs moisture and swells.
The researchers formed a hydrogel ring around a silicon polymer lens and placed the structure in a housing that resembles the human eye. As Corey Zheng notes, the mechanics of the device are similar to the principle of operation of the human visual organ.
How the artificial eye works
Graphene oxide particles, which are dark in color and have the ability to absorb light, were added to the hydrogel. When light of an intensity comparable to sunlight hits them, the particles heat up and transfer heat to the material, causing the hydrogel to contract and pull the lens, providing focusing. When the light source disappears, the material swells again, relaxing the tension.
The development responds to light across the entire visible spectrum. Scientists also noted that this lens can be used as an alternative to traditional glass elements in optical microscopes. Experiments have shown that it is able to distinguish a 4-micrometer gap between a tick’s claws, see 5-micrometer fungal filaments, and identify 9-micrometer hairs on an ant’s legs.
Zheng said the researchers are now integrating the lens into a microfluidic system of valves made from the same sensitive hydrogel. This will allow light to be used not only for imaging but also as a power source for autonomous intelligent camera systems.
Thanks to the adaptability of the hydrogel, the new lens has the potential to expand the range of perception – from simulating the vertical slit pupil of a cat’s eye to reproducing the unusual W-shaped retina of a cuttlefish, which provides perception of a spectrum inaccessible to the human eye.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Scientists create artificial soft eye with autofocus development science
Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology have presented the development of a soft robotic eye that is capable of automatically focusing under the influence of light.
Glovo couriers traveled 331 million km in 7 years of operation in Ukraine. events in Ukraine service statistics
Glovo operates in 40 cities across the country, collaborating with 12,000 partner establishments – restaurants, shops, and pharmacies.
Scientists create artificial soft eye with autofocus
Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection
Elon Musk launches Grokipedia. It partially copies Wikipedia
You can now order McDonald’s in advance from your smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – triple folded smartphone announced
LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface
Instagram add viewing history feature for Reels
New chips, old branding. AMD releases Ryzen 100 and 10 processors
Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy
Budget robot vacuum cleaners send detailed 3D maps of apartments and houses to China
The Twitter.com domain is going away. Only x.com will remain
Battlefield 6: RedSec is out – free-to-play Battle Royale game