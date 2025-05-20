Samsung will make some AI features of Galaxy Gallery paid20.05.25
Samsung Galaxy smartphones may have a new feature related to artificial intelligence: it will allow you to create videos based on images. This was reported by an insider on the X network, but official confirmation from the company has not yet been received, as well as technical details.
The message appeared against the backdrop of the recent expansion of video creation capabilities in Google’s Gemini AI platform. Given Samsung’s cooperation with Google and the fact that Gemini is already built into Galaxy smartphones as a virtual assistant by default, it is assumed that the new feature may work on its basis.
Meanwhile, Honor has already announced a similar feature in the Honor 400 series of smartphones. It is also based on Google technologies and will be provided free of charge for the first two months, after which it will be provided by subscription.
Samsung is expected to integrate AI video generation capabilities into the One UI 8.0 interface. The company has not yet specified whether this feature will be paid or remain free, but such a monetization model is not excluded.
Regarding the system update, Samsung has already confirmed: One UI 8 based on Android 16 will be released in the summer of 2025. This was announced as part of the The Android Show 2025 event.
