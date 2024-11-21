Samsung smartphones will become digital keys for Audi cars21.11.24
Samsung has introduced a new extension to Samsung Wallet that allows owners of Galaxy smartphones to use them as digital keys for Audi cars. This function is implemented using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and makes driving a car more convenient and safer.
Users can now lock and unlock their cars and start the engine without using a physical key. In case of loss of the smartphone, access to the digital key can be quickly disabled through the Samsung Find service.
Digital Key is compatible with a range of Audi models, including the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and A5, and is supported on Galaxy devices running Android 13 and above. Owners will also be able to share keys with other users by granting or revoking remote access.
Samsung emphasizes security by using EAL6+ level encryption standards and requiring biometric authentication or entering a PIN to interact with the car.
The rollout of the feature began in November and will cover European countries including the UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. In the future, Samsung plans to expand access to the feature to other markets.
