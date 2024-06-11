Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitors with a diagonal of 32 inches have a frequency of 360 Hz and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro11.06.24
Samsung announced two new models of gaming monitors from the Odyssey line: Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD).
Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first flat 32-inch OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GtG response time.
The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27-inch monitor with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a higher refresh rate of 360Hz, also with a 0.03ms GtG response time.
Both models are equipped with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology, which protects the monitor from burn-in using a pulsating heat pipe.
These monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for smooth gameplay and are equipped with HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4 and USB 3.0 ports. Samsung plans to start selling the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 later this year, but prices have not yet been announced.
