Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) with 27-inch QHD matrix supports refresh rates up to 500 Hz

At CES 2025, Samsung announced its new Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, which includes three models: the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey 3D (G90XF).

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) features a 27-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of up to 500Hz, making it the first OLED monitor to offer such a high refresh rate. It is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black.

The Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) features a 27-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution, 165ppi, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification.

The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is Samsung’s first monitor to support glasses-free 3D. Available in 27- and 32-inch sizes with a 4K OLED display and a refresh rate of 165Hz, the Odyssey 3D (G90XF) features a stereo eye-tracking camera that allows you to view 3D content without glasses.