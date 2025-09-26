Samsung Movingstyle TV – 27-inch TV and portable monitor

Samsung has introduced a new Movingstyle TV, which can also be used as a portable touch monitor. Sales of the model have already started in South Korea at a price of $1035, but the company has not yet announced its entry into other markets.

Samsung Movingstyle TV is equipped with a 27-inch screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its main feature is a portable design with a handle, which is also a stand and allows you to easily carry the device. The screen can be installed in both horizontal and vertical positions. The built-in battery provides up to three hours of battery life.

The Samsung Movingstyle TV uses Tizen OS as its software platform with support for Bixby and Google Assistant voice assistants. Two 10W speakers are provided for sound. In addition, the TV supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as ports for connecting external devices: two USB-C and one HDMI.

Samsung Movingstyle TV Features