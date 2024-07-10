Samsung introduced two new pairs of Galaxy Watches and two models of Galaxy Buds headphones

In addition to the new Flip 6 and Fold 6 foldable smartphone models, Samsung presented two new pairs of Galaxy Watches and two models of Galaxy Buds headphones.

This year, the company’s smart watch is represented by two models – Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Pro. That’s right, an older model without a digital index is probably supposed to emphasize better equipment.

Also headphones – we have Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro models. Visually, they are very different from their predecessors. What is even more interesting is that the regular model is made in tab format, and the advanced model is in-channel.

Design of Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Pro

Admittedly, we were only interested in the design of the company’s smart watch with the latest generations. When they, like most models on the market, became streamlined glass pebbles on the hands of men and women. Where did brutal, massive, almost classic-looking watches go, and most importantly, with a rotating bezel?

In this generation, the brutality was restored a little, but in the pro version. However, there are no rotating elements, no bezel, no buttons. Although not, the buttons are similar to those used in a secure watch. But otherwise, it is a large shiny stone on a wide strap. Their screens are said to be protected by sapphire glass.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 is an even more modest-looking model. It has a slightly protruding metal case beyond the screen. Modest design, light weight – suitable for girls. The Galaxy Watch7 is available in 40mm and 44mm widths, while the Galaxy Watch Pro is available in 47mm widths.

The Galaxy Watch7 is available in green and silver, while the Galaxy Watch Pro is available in silver, gray and white.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Pro functionality

The Samsung smart watch, as always, can do a lot. In addition to hundreds of training modes, measurement of heart rate, saturation and temperature, a measurement of pedaling power on a bicycle was unexpectedly added. The bottom line is that this usually requires a separate sensor. Watches calculate this based on the dynamic characteristics of the user and the distance traveled and the angles of inclination.

Both models have fast charging and full protection. For immersion under water it is 10 ATM, and for particles it is IP68. MIL-STD-810 certification should help with shocks.

Design of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headphones in this generation are surprisingly uniform in design. While we were looking at them with colleagues during a demo session, we were repeatedly mistaken about which model was in front of us. The fact is that they differ only slightly in the shape of the case and construction. The ear pads in the advanced model are almost invisible in the case. But there is an LED strip that will work with messages and charging in the case. We hope it will be possible to turn it off to save charge.



And this despite the transparent cover of the charging case. In terms of design, they are identical – transparent covers, space gray color of the plastic case, a button for pairing from below and an LED. There is a marking of the left and right earpiece (blue and orange) so as not to guess the shape on the go. There are corresponding marks on the bottom of the ends of the headphone housings.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The main differences, apart from the design, are the size of the speakers. The Galaxy Buds 3 have an 11mm driver, while the Buds have a 10mm driver, but with an additional 6.1mm planar driver. There is a question about the second, as it is a rather niche component for Hi-Fi models.



This generation of Buds Pro has added several AI-powered features. Yes, the headphones can automatically mute the music not only when someone approaches you on the street, but also directly during an air alarm. Yes, yes, artificial intelligence was taught how to sound the sirens of the world and implemented such a pattern of work. The regular model also has active noise cancellation, but without smart scenarios and adaptive modes.

Both models have touch control, automatic connection to sources, voice control and wireless charging in the case. Both models are not afraid of water and dust according to the IP57 standard. This does not apply to their cases…