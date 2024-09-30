Samsung introduced the industry’s first automotive solid-state drive with a PCIe 4.0 interface

Samsung introduced the industry’s first automotive solid-state drive with PCIe 4.0 interface, built on the basis of V-NAND flash memory of the eighth generation. The new SSD is called AM9C1 and is the successor of the AM991 model. The main updates were improved energy efficiency, which increased by about 50%, as well as higher data transfer speeds.

In the 256 GB version, the new drive is capable of providing sequential read speeds of up to 4400 MB/s and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s. It’s also optimized for endurance, using TLC flash memory and SLC Namespace technology, boosting speeds of up to 4700MB/s read and 1400MB/s write, as well as improved reliability. The device is able to work in extreme conditions, withstanding temperatures from -40°C to 105°C.

The 256GB AM9C1 model is currently being tested by key partners, and Samsung plans to release variants from 128GB to 2TB. Mass production of the 2TB version, which will be the largest automotive SSD on the market, is scheduled for early next year.