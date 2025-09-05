Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra tablets with Dimensity 9400+ and Dynamic AMOLED 2X unveiled05.09.25
Samsung has introduced a new series of Galaxy Tab S11 tablets, which includes the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra models. The line has a slim body, modern components and a set of Galaxy AI features.
Both models run on Android 16 with One UI 8. The system implements multimodal Galaxy AI, capable of analyzing text, voice and images. Gemini Live mode allows you to share the screen in real time and receive explanations or interpretations from AI. Drawing Assist and Writing Assist functions are available for working with sketches and text. The S Pen stylus has received an updated design with a conical tip and a hexagonal body shape.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra tablet is equipped with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 2960×1848 pixels and a brightness of up to 1600 nits. The tablet supports the S Pen stylus. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, depending on the modification, 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of storage are available, expandable with a MicroSD card up to 2 TB. The device is equipped with a dual 13 and 8 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel front camera, an 11,600 mAh battery with support for 45 W charging, four speakers and a Wi-Fi 7 module. The body thickness is 2.5 g.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a more compact and affordable option. It has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a brightness of up to 1600 nits. The tablet also runs on the Dimensity 9400+ processor, but is only available in a version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. There is one camera here – 13 MP, the front one is also 12 MP. Instead of Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E is used. The battery is reduced to 8400 mAh, but support for 45-watt charging is preserved. The thickness of the case is 5.5 mm, the device weighs about 470 g.
Buy in Ukraine
In Ukraine, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 tablet can be ordered at a price of UAH 43,999 for the Wi-Fi version and UAH 49,999 for the model with 5G support.
The cost of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in Europe varies from €1,340 to €1,910, data on prices and the start of sales in Ukraine have not yet been disclosed.
