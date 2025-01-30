Samsung Galaxy S25 shows a lot of battery health data

Samsung has introduced a new feature for the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, which includes the S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra models. The update became available thanks to the introduction of One UI 7.0 and allows you to get detailed information about the battery status. Users can assess the overall health of the battery by comparing its current capacity with the initial one, monitor the number of charge cycles, find out the date of manufacture of the battery and the moment of its first use.

This data helps to timely detect signs of battery wear and make a decision about its replacement. However, the availability of the feature depends on the region, as some users have already received this opportunity, while others do not see it yet. It is likely that a firmware update is required to activate it, which may be limited by legal regulations or Samsung’s marketing considerations.

There is no information yet on whether similar functionality will appear on older Galaxy models. Experts suggest that the innovation may be exclusive to new devices due to the need for additional hardware sensors or optimizations. The new feature emphasizes Samsung’s desire to provide more tools for managing the state of the smartphone, which is especially important for active users.