Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be presented on May 13, 2025

Samsung has officially announced the presentation of the new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, which will take place on May 13, 2025. The novelty will receive a thin body and compact dimensions, but at the same time it is positioned as a full-fledged flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 200-megapixel main camera – the same as the older Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The company notes that the device combines flagship performance with high portability.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 GB of RAM and a 256 or 512 GB storage. The company promised to reveal the rest of the technical details separately.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to become a direct competitor to the iPhone 17 Air – a model that Apple is preparing as a combination of elements of the budget and premium segments. According to preliminary data, the new iPhone will receive only one camera.

Samsung has not yet disclosed information about the cost and sales regions. You can follow the presentation on the company’s official YouTube channel.