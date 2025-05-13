Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – company’s thinnest flagship

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S25 Edge – a new smartphone with reduced dimensions and top-level characteristics.

The body is made of titanium. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protective glass, and the back panel is Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Protection against water and dust according to the IP68 standard is declared.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge characteristics

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Biometric protection is implemented using an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The hardware platform includes a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor “for Galaxy”, 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256 or 512 GB. Despite rumors about a possible trimmed version of the chip, Samsung used an improved version of the flagship processor.

One of the compromises of the design is a 3900 mAh battery. This is less than in most modern flagships, where 5000 mAh batteries have become the standard. The company explains this by focusing on a thin body and optimizing power consumption. Support for fast charging up to 25 W and wireless charging is announced.

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is 200 megapixels, similar to that installed in the S25 Ultra model. There is also a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 12 MP. There is no telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S25 Edge runs on Android 15 with the proprietary One UI 7 shell. The smartphone supports a wide range of AI functions, including tools for working with images, text translation, content generation and intelligent device management.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is already open for pre-order. The smartphone will go on sale on May 30. The version with 256 GB of memory is priced at $1099, the model with 512 GB – at $1219.