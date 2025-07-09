Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 unveiled – company’s thinnest foldable smartphone

At the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, Samsung officially announced the next generation of its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 7. The model has received a number of improvements compared to its predecessor, including a more compact body, an updated camera, and a redesigned display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is 26% thinner and 10% lighter than its predecessor.

The smartphone is equipped with two AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120 Hz: an internal 8-inch and an external 6.5-inch, both with a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. Victus 2

The main camera is 200 MP (like the Galaxy S25 Ultra), the secondary one is 12 MP, and there is also a 10 MP telephoto lens. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, has 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of built-in storage.

Here is 4400 mAh battery, fast charging: 25 W wired, 15 W wireless, 4.5 W reverse. Improved cooling system.

Software features and support

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 runs on Android with One UI and supports Galaxy AI – including features based on Google Gemini, multitasking and an updated interface adapted for the folding screen.

Samsung has promised 7 years of Android and security updates.

At the same time, the model does not support the S Pen stylus, which is explained by the desire to keep the body thickness to a minimum.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 will be available in black, silver and blue. The mint shade is offered exclusively in the Samsung online store.

Prices:

12 GB + 256 GB – $1999

12 GB + 512 GB – $2199

16 GB + 1 TB – $2419

Orders are open from July 9, official sales and delivery will begin from July 25. Bonuses and promotions are available for orders.