Samsung CEO is the only Korean in the world’s top 100 business leaders

Lee Jae-yong, chairman of Samsung Electronics, became the only Korean to make the Fortune magazine list of the 100 most influential people in business. He ranked 85th, confirming global recognition of Samsung’s role and potential in the global market. Although South Korea is home to many major global companies in industries such as automotive, aviation, semiconductors and construction, only Samsung has such a significant international presence.

Fortune considered many factors in compiling the list, including business size, market value, profit growth and financial strength. Innovation capabilities, global influence and career trajectory were also important criteria. The article notes that Samsung is a leading chip manufacturer, although it lags behind its competitors in the development of high-speed memory.

In addition, Fortune mentions Lee’s legal problems, including an 18-month prison sentence. However, despite this, he remains in the company of such famous businessmen as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, which confirms his influence in the business world.