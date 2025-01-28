Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset28.01.25
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung first publicly showed augmented reality glasses, which are being developed under the code name Project Moohan. This device, created in collaboration with Google, runs on a specially developed Android XR operating system.
The Project Moohan headset supports both full immersion in virtual reality and mixed mode, in which additional information is superimposed on images of the real world. These capabilities make the device a versatile tool for work, entertainment and everyday use.
One of the key features of the headset will be the use of Gemini artificial intelligence, which improves the user experience by adapting to individual needs.
Although Samsung has not disclosed the official parameters of the device, insiders report that Project Moohan may be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, a six-core processor with an Adreno graphics module and the ability to process data from 12 cameras. The headset may also get 16 GB of RAM, support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.
Initially, Samsung plans to make Project Moohan available to developers to encourage the creation of content and applications. After that, the device will be available to consumers, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.
Project Moohan is seen as a direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro headset. Although Apple did not achieve complete success with this product, its launch caused a revival in the XR device market, and Samsung intends to strengthen its position in this segment. Details on the price and availability of the headset will be announced later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen has released a new mouse for office tasks. Interestingly, its design immediately sends us to one of the classic models of the higher price range. Noticeably higher. Let’s see if we can save money without losing much convenience.
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset Samsung
Project Moohan supports both full immersion in virtual reality and a mixed mode in which additional information is superimposed on real-world images.
Thanks to improved security systems, Microsoft will not log out of user accounts Microsoft update
Microsoft will introduce automatic account sign-in, which will keep users logged in to their devices unless they use private browsing mode or manually sign out.
Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset
Seagate releases record-breaking 36TB hard drive
Google will acquire part of HTC’s XR business for $250 million
Xbox will work with 16 TB drives
Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4
Samsung Good Lock app gets new features and widgets
Results of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 first tests appeared
Energizer has released its first laptop, the EnergyBook, for $199
Sony has patented an AI algorithm that predicts player actions
Tesla Cybertruck covered in solar panels generates up to 1.5 kW
Chinese developers create Chat GPT competitor